Friday, 2 July 2021

Man flown to Dunedin after Waitaki crash

    By Kayla Hodge
    A man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries following a crash in Waitaki last night.

    A police spokeswoman said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) attended the single vehicle crash in Omarama-Otematata Rd at 10pm.

    After being trapped in the vehicle, Fenz cut the 57-year-old male free, the spokeswoman said.

    He was flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

     

     

