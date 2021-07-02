Man flown to Dunedin after Waitaki crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries following a crash in Waitaki last night.
A police spokeswoman said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) attended the single vehicle crash in Omarama-Otematata Rd at 10pm.
After being trapped in the vehicle, Fenz cut the 57-year-old male free, the spokeswoman said.
He was flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.