Literacy skills earn student second place

Waitaki Girls High School student Eunice Gbolagun, 15, earned second place in the University of Canterbury’s Mokopuna Ora literacy competition for the 15-18 age group. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

With the school year almost coming to a close, a Waitaki Girls’ High School student has added another accomplishment to her resume.

Eunice Gbolagun, 15, came second in the University of Canterbury’s Mokopuna Ora literacy competition for ages 15-18.

It was an even more impressive feat considering she wrote her 1600-word essay when she was only 14.

The essay explored the language used in wartime propaganda and compared it with the language used in peace negotiations to see how changing the way we use language can shift the world from conflict to peace.

She received a $100 voucher for the University Bookshop.

Eunice was proud of her second-place finish, even if the announcement was slightly anticlimactic.

"I was just in English class and then I got an email.

"I didn’t expect it because it was ages ago that they were supposed to announce [the winners]."

She entered the competition after her social studies teacher suggested it.

"Some people just did it for fun, but I decided over the holidays I was going to do it and actually see how it goes."

It took her about a week to complete, writing for "an hour a day or sometimes two", she said.

The year 10 student will begin NCEA next year.

While it was still early, she was considering pursuing an engineering or business degree once she finishes high school.