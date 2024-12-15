Market returns to site

A view of the newly completed carpark in the farmers market zone. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Oamaru Farmers Market will return to its normal site adjoining Scotts Brewery from this Sunday.

It follows the completion of the first stage of a wider harbour area improvement project to give a more defined zone for the farmers market.

The Tyne St side of the site work is within the Oamaru Harbour Masterplan ratified by the Waitaki District Council in 2020. However, it was scaled back several months ago due to budget constraints.

The project anticipated costs around excavation and removal of possible contaminated material from the former NZ Railways goods yard before installation of the new surface was installed.

The Tyne St entrance to the adjoining carpark and footpaths in the area have also been reconceived.

The council in a statement this week said a planting plan and landscaping remained to be done.

Meanwhile, the market stallholders have been using the Friendly Bay reserve.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said the result was a more permanent, purpose-designed home for the market that would also be available during the week for other events and activities.

"The resurfacing of the carpark and marking provides a much tidier and efficient use of the space for locals and visitors to enjoy our beautiful harbour and all that it has to offer."

Work on the next stage for the wider adjoining area has yet to be confirmed.