Saturday, 2 October 2021

Morning walk

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Two Canada geese waddle through Oamaru’s Jones Park yesterday morning. The park is named after George Jones, who owned the Oamaru Mail for 44 years.

    He bought the newspaper in 1877 when it was the Evening Mail, changing the name to the Oamaru Mail in 1879. Mr Jones also served as a member of parliament for Waitaki from 1880 to 1881 and was a member of the Legislative Council from 1895 until he died. After his death in 1920, a stone arch was unveiled in his memory and the park at the corner of Itchen and Thames Sts was dedicated in his name.
     

     

     

