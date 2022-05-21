MSD offices closing for renovations

Oamaru's Ministry of Social Development/Work and Income’s offices are set to close for about a month while building improvements are under way.

The Coquet St offices will close to the public at noon on June 10 and are expected to reopen on July 7.

While the offices are closed staff will be working from other locations and can assist clients online or over the phone.

Ministry regional commissioner Steph Voight said the upgrades would make the Oamaru service centre work better for clients and staff.

"We’ll have a more welcoming office, clients will have more privacy when they talk with a case manager and there will be added security for clients, visitors, and our people.

"These changes have been tested and are already in some other service centres. We’ve had really good feedback from clients, our people and community groups about the changes.

"Covid-19 put upgrade plans on hold so we are excited for Oamaru’s turn."

Anyone needing to contact the ministry while the offices are closed could visit the Work and Income website, log into MyMSD or call on 0800559-009 (general inquiries) or 0800552-002 (NZ Super).