Mural adds vibrancy to harbourside

PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Waitaki Youth Council members (from front to back) Franz Lauglaug, Olivia Morriss and Lachlan Wright, watched by Noah Fifita, scribble supportive messages on a mural at Harbourside Gardens, next to Steampunk HQ, last week.

The artwork was painted by Matthew "Wicksey" Wicks in December last year.

Youth Council chairwoman Sophie Notman said it was "a great way to show what aspects the community portrays".

The mural had "brightened up the once dull space."

Waitaki district councillor Rebecca Ryan said it was a great way to start the year for the youth council and brought some vibrancy to an area that may not have been as appreciated as it could be.