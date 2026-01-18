New boats boost for rowing club

The Oamaru Rowing Club named its three new boats after former rowers of the club, Jo Kearney, Mark Taylor and the late Lex Clark. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Oamaru Rowing Club will have three new boats at its disposal as it heads in to the business of its season.

The club has bought a coxless four/quad, an eight, and a single scull which took to the water for the first time at the Otago Rowing Championships on Lake Ruataniwha at the end of 2025.

The boats costed a combined $75,000 which was funded by grants from the Oamaru Licensing Trust, Lion Foundation and Otago Community Trust, as well family and friends of the club and fundraising efforts by the club itself.

It was important for the club to replenish its fleet so the Oamaru athletes would be on a level playing surface with bigger clubs across the country, head coach Ivan Docherty said.

"It just gives the athletes the confidence when they line up on the start line that their equipment is the same as everyone else and [the race result] comes down to the work they’ve done versus the work that the opposition have done."

The boats provide a boost for the club, which has a busy schedule ahead.

Oamaru rowers will compete at the Canterbury Rowing Championships this weekend before they head to for a week-long summer training camp.

They also have the South Island and New Zealand Club Championships before some switch to school colours for the South Island Secondary Schools Rowing Championships and then the Maadi Cup in late March to finish off the season.

The new boats were named after former rowers of the club Jo Kearney, Mark Taylor and the late Lex Clark.

Clark was the most successful of the three, having rowed in the New Zealand men’s eight at the 1964 Olympics.

He was also a life member of South Island Rowing and had been a race official at Ruataniwha and other local regattas since the 1980s.

Kearney is one of the club’s most successful female athletes.

She represented New Zealand at the Junior and Under-23 World Championships, earning a silver medal at each regatta.

Kearney won her red coat — a jacket awarded to rowers who win their first gold medal in premier events at the New Zealand championships — as part of the Southern High-Performance team in 2014.

Taylor won two singles titles at Maadi Cup representing Waitaki Boys’ High School and would go on to represent New Zealand at the Junior and Under-23 World Championships.

He won his red coat as part of the Southern High-Performance Centre in 2020.