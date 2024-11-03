New principal for high school

East Otago High School. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A new principal has been appointed for East Otago High School.

Interim principal Keith Fleury said Helen Newcombe had been appointed following interviews by the school’s board of trustees on October 18.

"The interviews were very successful.

"Helen Newcombe has been appointed as the new principal of East Otago High School, starting at the beginning of term one, 2025.

"We look forward to welcoming and working with her," Mr Fleury said.

Mrs Newcombe is the assistant principal of curriculum at Fiordland College at Te Anau.

Mr Fleury has been acting in the role since January this year, after Marcus Cooper left.

Mr Fleury was the school’s deputy principal for 12 years before becoming acting head.

He said he would work with Mrs Newcombe until he retired at the end of term one next year.