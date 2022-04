Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: Kayla Hodge

A car and a truck have crashed in Oamaru this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Thames St, between Dee and Ribble Sts, at 1.30pm.

A police media spokeswoman said a car and truck had crashed. There were no injuries to report for either driver.

The truck was blocking the lane, but had since been moved off the road.

Traffic was now flowing through the area, the spokeswoman said.