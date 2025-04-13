Oamaru cheesemaker in line for prestigious award

Whitestone Cheese head cheesemaker Jonathan Emerson stirs the curd at the cheese factory in Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Oamaru cheesemaker Jonathan Emerson is a finalist for the prestigious Champion Cheesemaker title to be announced in Hamilton on May 1.

He is head cheesemaker for Whitestone Cheese which alone has already secured an impressive 18 medals at the 2025 Champions of Cheese Awards.

The awards, judged in Hamilton early last month, highlight quality and innovation in the local cheese industry.

For the awards 30 industry specialists led by master judge Jason Tarrant tasted and evaluated 240 New Zealand-made cheeses.

Whitestone Cheese was founded by Bob and Sue Berry in 1987 and now employs over 75 staff.

Managing director Simon Berry said they were "absolutely ecstatic" with the results and Mr Emerson’s nomination alone was "deserved".

"Jonnie is an exceptional cheesemaker with a complete understanding of the process and techniques.

"He has developed world-class skills.

"Every challenge put to Jonnie he has risen to. He has developed some magnificent cheeses and improved existing recipes with ease."

Mr Berry said Mr Emerson was a "reliable achiever", led his cheesemaking team by example and, "with a quiet persistence achieves excellence and consistent high-quality".

A modest Mr Emerson said he had "learnt a lot" about the cheesemaking process in his 14 years with the company.

Customer satisfaction was something he loved about his role, he said.

"There is a very real connection to what you’re doing and your end result, and getting feedback if people like the product."

Whitestone was awarded six golds for its Highland Blue, Ferry Road Halloumi, Monte Cristo, Benmore Brie and new cheese Lake Pukaki Blue Brie.

The judges described the latter as a "lovely custardy cheese and a mild blue flavour — you nailed it".

The Lake Pukaki Blue Brie and Monte Cristo cheeses won the only gold in both the new cheese and original cheese categories.

Mr Berry said more "new cheeses are in the pipeline" with Mr Emerson at the helm.

"New projects are always met with a can do pro-active attitude ...

"Jonnie is a pleasure to be around, his humour and humble attitude makes him a valued team member.

"His leadership is done in his own style and team members all respond so well to his forward-thinking involvement," Mr Berry said.