Oamaru cinema for sale

Oamaru Cinema is up for grabs.
The town’s only dedicated movie theatre was listed for sale this month by ABC Business Sales for $563,755.
The business has operated since June 2021, but the space has been used for many things in the past.
In 2018, Limelight cinemas closed after a six-year run with owner illness cited as a reason.
In 2013, Limelight made the switch from film to digital. Before that it was Movie Max 3, which operated throughout the 2000s.
At present the the cinema has two operating theatres and a third unused auditorium.
Owner Sam Smythe declined to comment.