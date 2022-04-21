Oamaru property cordoned off

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A property in Oamaru has been cordoned off and armed police were at the scene late tonight.
Shortly after 9pm, a spokeswoman said police responded to a report of an incident at an address in Weaver St.
It had been cordoned off, the spokeswoman said.
The armed offenders squad had been called as a precaution.
"At this stage we are still working to determine what exactly has occurred," she said.
No further details were available.