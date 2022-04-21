Oamaru property cordoned off

A property in Oamaru has been cordoned off and armed police were at the scene late tonight.

Shortly after 9pm, a spokeswoman said police responded to a report of an incident at an address in Weaver St.

It had been cordoned off, the spokeswoman said.

The armed offenders squad had been called as a precaution.

"At this stage we are still working to determine what exactly has occurred," she said.

No further details were available.