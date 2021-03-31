Wednesday, 31 March 2021

One critical after crash near Kurow

    By Kayla Hodge
    A person received critical injuries after being thrown from their vehicle near Kurow last night.

    The vehicle - a ute - rolled on State Highway 82 (the Hakataramea Highway) between Little Roderick Rd and McHenrys Rd  about 10.10pm, police said.

    The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson said. 

    Earlier, two people were injured when their car went off the road near Tekapo.

    The single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 8, between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd at 7.33pm.

    The St John spokesman said two people - one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries - were taken to Timaru Hospital. 

     

