Sunday, 17 January 2021

One dead in crash north of Oamaru

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi, north of Oamaru, this morning.

    Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH1 and Lower Hook Rd, just after 6.30am.

    Police initially said that injuries were suspected, but in an update around 10:10am they confirmed one person had died. 

    The road was closed for a time, and then down to one lane, but it has now fully reopened. 

     

     

