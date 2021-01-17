One dead in crash north of Oamaru

One person is dead after a crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi, north of Oamaru, this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH1 and Lower Hook Rd, just after 6.30am.

Police initially said that injuries were suspected, but in an update around 10:10am they confirmed one person had died.

The road was closed for a time, and then down to one lane, but it has now fully reopened.