One week left for speed-change submissions

Hampden is one of the places in Otago where speed limit changes are planned. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Public submission on changes to speeds along North Otago’s coastal State Highway 1 finish next week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is proposing speed limit changes on SH1 through Hampden, including the town centre and its northern approach.

Under the proposals, the limit on SH1 between Lancaster St and Shrewsbury St would fall from 80kmh to 70kmh, and Shrewsbury St to Nottingham St will fall from 60kmh to 50kmh.

NZTA also proposes two changes near Moeraki.

On SH1 at Hillgrove Rd, Moeraki, the scene of several fatal crashes, a new intersection speed zone (ISZ) is proposed.

Meanwhile, on SH1 at Moeraki Boulders Rd, a speed adjustment to the existing ISZ is proposed to match the ISZ at Hillgrove Rd for consistency and clarity.

Both zones will drop the speed limit from 100kmh to 60kmh when a turning vehicle is detected.

"To date, total completed online questionnaires across all three Otago reviews is 194, which is a positive response given the relatively small size of the directly affected communities," an NZTA spokesperson said.

"Broken down by review location, it is 125 for Hampden, and 25 for Moeraki/Hillgrove and 44 for Ettrick.

"Obviously, we are still keen to get as much input as we can before the consultation ends on January 27."