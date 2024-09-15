Planting idea put to board

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Enhancing Palmerston with wildflower planting on berms and in riparian margins is being mooted.

During last week’s Waihemo Community Board meeting, Palmerston resident Jean Hesselin presented a vision to "increase biodiversity" by seeding or planting wildflower or native grass species within the township to promote insect and fish life.

The idea was to "slow down some of the runoff" into tributories and to enhance overall biodiversity.

She said the nearby Pleasant River catchment riparian work was already a good example of what might be achieved rurally but there was no reason not to make it urban.

As it was the Palmerston urban environment had a network of tributories to the Waihemo (Shag) River.

"They look a bit like drains."

Ms Hesselin said what had already been achieved in planting a short stream bank section at Palmerston School was a good example.

"That could be repeated," she said.

She told the board Palmerston’s waterways had at least 15 indigenous fish species including galaxiids, freshwater crayfish and bullies.

However, any enhancement of berms would need community buy-in.

"Some people won’t like the look ... they will need a bit of maintenance.

"It will cost a little bit."

Ms Hesselin noted Palmerston was once "the butterfly capital of New Zealand".

Berm and riparian planting could restore that.

Waihemo Community Board chair Heather McGregor paid tribute to Ms Hesselin for work she had already initiated in Palmerston for that.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said it was definitely a direction the council was interested in for reserve land.

With the council moving into its next long-term plan cycle in 2025, there might be scope for Ms Hesselin’s suggestion to be included, he said.

In the meantime, the board had its own budget to support a local initiative.

"Part of it will be how do we encourage these things, a bit of leadership, around encouraging a bit of bee life," Mr Kircher said.

Deputy board chair Kerry Stevens said it would require community engagement given most residents maintained the berms to their own standard.