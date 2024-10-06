Power-saving plan pays off

Christina Kyle saved $150 from her power bill in just one month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Oamaru family saved more than $100 from their monthly power bill thanks to a few tips and tricks.

Christina Kyle lives in a Kāinga Ora home with her five children — three of whom are under 3 years old.

Three heat pumps keep the house warm and reasonably dry but operating them all comes at a high cost.

She was referred to EnergyMate by Family Start and received a visit from a coach, who was provided through Presbyterian Support Otago, in July.

EnergyMate is a free service for eligible households led by the Electricity Retailers’ Association and funded by electricity retailers, lines companies and the government.

Ms Kyle saved $150 in just one month because of her winter discount and the electricity-saving action plan she developed with her EnergyMate coach.

It was an "amazing result", she said.

"Together we called my power company and worked out a discounted plan for the winter months.

"I was just wowed that she had all this information that I didn't know."

Ms Kyle was also offered free door draft stoppers and some insulating window film which were supplied by the Waitaki District Council.

"It has made a huge difference because there’s now more food in the cupboard and I was able to take my kids on a wee trip away," she said.

EnergyMate is available across the country.

Households at high risk of energy hardship can be referred into the programme by their power company, their local participating financial mentoring service, or participating healthy homes support services.

It has helped more than 2500 households nationwide, more than 100 of these are in Oamaru.