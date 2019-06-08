Progress for Friends of the Library group

Philip van Zijl

Plans to re-establish a Friends of the Library group for the Waitaki district are firming up.

The original group that had served Oamaru for several years was wound up in 2017 when the Oamaru Public Library was closed for a month in March of that year and fitted with automated technology and its layout changed.

Now that had been completed and was working well, Waitaki district libraries manager Philip van Zijl said the time was right to re-establish the group.

Mr van Zijl, alongside deputy library and community services manager Jean Rivett, sought expressions of interest from mid-April though to the end of May.

Today, a group of more than 20 will meet at the Oamaru Opera House from 1pm to discuss how the group will take shape.

Ms Rivett said a good mix of people had shown an interest in becoming involved.

She said the independent group would "support and advocate" for libraries around the district.

From the meeting, it was hoped a steering group would be formed before a constitution was drawn up and steps taken to register the group as an incorporated society, so it would be able to apply for funding to "supplement and complement" Waitaki District Council funding for libraries, Mr van Zijl said.

That would include funding for special projects and programmes at the library, securing speakers, and the expansion of branch libraries in smaller towns, such as Hampden.