Project aims to get people up and singing regardless of ability

Oamaru Sings organiser Sally Randall in 2021. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

A new project has begun to give aspirational singers of Oamaru a voice, regardless of their skill level.

The All Together Now 10-week programme will culminate in a concert for the vocalists to show off their new skills.

It is run by Oamaru Sings, which was founded in September last year to help those interested in singing find a place to perform.

Organiser Sally Randall said people were often told at a young age that they could not sing, but that was not the case.

Most had simply not learned how to sing and she wanted to help bring that skill to people.

"All we want is people who want to give it a go."

The biggest hurdle was getting people past feeling like they could not sing, she said.

At present there were about 15 members, but she was hoping to get to at least 30.

The first six weeks would be spent learning the material and the remaining four on polishing the performance.

The concert, scheduled for July, would showcase what they had learnt and have a tight community feel, she said.

Because the singers were locals there would be little difference between the performers and the audience, and she hoped to get the audience involved.

There would also be performances by the Oamaru Library Community Waiata group, Waitaki Girls’ High School and the newly formed small combined choir from Waitaki Girls’ and Waitaki Boy’s High School

"This is something for the community, by the community."

Registration closes on Sunday. Ms Randall can be contacted at oamarusings@gmail.com.