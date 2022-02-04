'Prudent' Duntroon couple shut shop after daughter tests positive

The Duntroon Garage has been closed as a precaution after the owners’ daughter, who visited from Blenheim last week, subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Andrew and Sonya Pickles have been isolating at home all week after their daughter visited Duntroon, after flying into Timaru from Wellington on Friday, on flight NZ8193.

Mr Pickles said on Saturday night his daughter was notified by a friend that passengers on the Air New Zealand flight she was on were being asked to isolate and get tested after a Covid-19 case was confirmed to have been on her flight.

She had not been contacted by the airline or contact-tracers, but returned home to Blenheim the following morning to self-isolate, and had subsequently tested positive.

"She went straight home and self-isolated,'' Mrs Pickles said.

The Duntroon Garage had been closed all week, and Mr and Mrs Pickles had been tested and were waiting for results, but they had no symptoms.

‘‘There's no confirmation as yet, and hopefully there won’t be,’’ he said.

‘‘We’ve been prudent, just to make sure if there is anything it’s not going to spread.’’

They had also been providing updates with the Duntroon community online.

‘‘We’ve told the community all we know, and we’ve done all we can,’’ Mr Pickles.

The Duntroon Garage has not been listed as a location of interest.

The Southern District Health Board would not comment on specific cases, but a spokeswoman said if a business had not been listed as a location of interest it was because a positive case had not visited that premises during their infectious period or because all people who had visited that location had been identified and contacted.

‘‘Locations that have been visited by people classed as close contacts only become locations of interest if a close contact tests positive for Covid-19 and was infectious while visiting that location.’’