Recent photos of heritage buildings sought

The listed former Union Bank of Australia chambers in Tyne St. PHOTO: TRACY GRIFFITH

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga is partnering with the Waitaki Museum and Archive to collect photos of Waitaki’s most important heritage places.

Keen photographers in the area are being asked to share any recent pictures they have taken of listed heritage buildings and sites in Oamaru and across the wider Waitaki district.

"On our online New Zealand Heritage List we often rely on older photos taken at the time of listing," Heritage NZ Otago-Southland area manager Sarah Gallagher said.

"This competition is a chance to collect up-to-date photos that show how these places look now, which will update our wonderful new website.

‘‘We hope this inspires some wonderful photographs and increases appreciation of the built heritage of Oamaru and the wider Waitaki District."

Entrants have until November 7.

Entries can be made through the online submission form now available on the Heritage NZ webpage.

It also includes instructions for searching the Heritage NZ list of Waitaki heritage sites, and terms and conditions.

Ms Gallagher said all the photos submitted would be displayed at Smith’s Grain Store on Harbour St from November 11 to December 15 as part of the Oamaru heritage celebrations.

‘‘Photographs will be added to the Waitaki Museum and Archive’s digital collection and used in the online New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero with attribution,’’ she said.

"We’re very excited to see what comes in and really hope that people enjoy exploring our list online to find records that need their photographs updated.’’

The photos will be judged by Oamaru artist, photographer and illustrator Martin Horspool.

Winners will be announced on Friday, November 15 at Whitestone City.

Winners will receive an archival A4 print of their winning entry, a $50 voucher from HappyMoose and a family pass to a Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga property in Otago.