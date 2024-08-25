Reserve carpark work under way

An contractor excavator works on the new Cape Wanbrow reserve carpark off Test St this week. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Better carparking is coming at the lower entrance to the Cape Wanbrow reserve off Test Street.

Parking was an issue raised by the community, and the 10-park solution by the Waitaki District Council should be finished by the end of this month.

It is just inside the reserve off the end of Test St and is part of $170,000 of improvements across the reserve, including rabbit eradication, felling of a stand of ponderosa pines and new native planting.

A council spokesperson this week said people should avoid the Test St entrance — or obey any directions or signage from contractors — while the work was under way.

"Some mountainbike tracks nearby will be temporarily closed during the construction work and alignments and exits may be changed once the carpark is complete."

Meanwhile, initial rabbit eradication using Pindone had resulted in 10 dead rabbits picked up initially, and another eight this week.

The council had been advised dead rabbits were not easily retrievable, and prefeeding carrots for Pindone was not needed, the spokesperson said.

Night shooting would also be deployed and advised by the council soon.