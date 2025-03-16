Residents and ratepayers group gaining support

Oamaru. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Support for a resident and ratepayer group to fight provisions in a new district plan for the Waitaki district is growing.

The Waitaki Property Guardians group is running a series of public meetings to drum up support.

The group was formalised in November in response to apprehension about the direction of the draft Waitaki district plan, after about 30 landowners objected to methodology used by the council to formulate it.

In November, the group cited "the lack of genuine engagement" for new draft zoning provisions around natural and cultural features and landscapes impacting individual properties.

Residents and ratepayers have until May 9 to make a formal submission.

The draft plan provisions, some of which are immediately legally binding from March 1, set out rules for land use and development.

Guardians chairwoman Kate Murcott said a meeting had a "really good attendance" on Monday.

There are about 150 members, and that number is expected to grow.

Mrs Murcott said further meetings in Palmerston, Papakaio and Hampden this week would be supplemented by meetings in Kakanui and Omarama next Monday and Tuesday nights.

"We seem to have a good base around Oamaru.

"We want to make sure we represent as many ratepayers and areas as possible."

The group was formulating a joint submission "on behalf" of the whole district.

It had hired a professional planner to assist with this and was working to identify core issues of concern.

"We’re starting to develop some key points on behalf of our members in the submission.

"Where we oppose something, we really need to make sure we’re offering an alternative," Mrs Murcott said.

Last week in a statement, the district council said submissions could make suggestions for changes to wording, replacing text and descriptions, and alterations to mapping overlays.

The council also announced "a free and independent" friend-of-the-submitter service for those wishing to make a submission.

"The friend of the submitter is an independent planner (not a council officer), and will offer guidance to ensure all submissions meet the submissions requirement outlined in the Resource Management Act," the council statement said.

Mrs Murcott said beyond guidance offered by the friend of the submitter, it was not clear yet if it would mean more than showing people how to fill out a submission form.

She pointed out anyone making an objection would need to provide suggested solutions to the provisions they object to in the draft.

The role the guardians could play in the process was critical.

This was particularly so in relation to the overlays in the draft plan for outstanding natural landscapes, sites and areas of significance to Maori, and significant natural areas.

"Where we think there will be benefits, we’ll start engaging with landowners to see who would like to get another expert opinion.

"Working together, we just want to reduce cost.

"I mean, we’ve already paid [for the draft plan] as ratepayers."