Friday, 10 September 2021

School to have limited statutory manager

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Ardgowan School. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Appointing a limited statutory manager at Ardgowan School is a "necessary step to achieve the best outcome for the school, staff, students and community", board of trustees chairman Simon Berry says.

    Dunedin independent adviser and former lawyer Kate Hesson has been appointed as limited statutory manager at the North Otago primary school.

    Ms Hesson was appointed to the role by the Ministry of Education on September 7, following a request from the Ardgowan School board of trustees.

    Parents and staff were informed of the appointment this week.

    Asked why the board had requested support, Mr Berry said Ms Hesson would have a "particular focus" on employment, policy and communications, and would bring expertise and a fresh perspective to assist the board.

    Principal Julie French would remain in charge of the day-to-day management of the school.

    The board of trustees also remained in place, and Ms Hesson would help it develop the school in a "positive and constructive direction", Mr Berry said.

    Ms Hesson said she planned to visit the school for the first time next week, and would spend about 40 hours there in the first month of her appointment. The extent of her involvement as limited statutory manager would be assessed after that.

    rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz

     

