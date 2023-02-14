Serious crash at Hampden closes part of SH1

Emergency services crews are working to free a person from a vehicle after a serious crash in State Highway 1, near the Moeraki Boulders, in North Otago tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Hampden, Palmerston and Weston were called the crash between a car and a truck about 5.10pm.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

About 5.30pm, crews were working to remove a person from a vehicle and police said initial reports indicated there had been injuries.

Officers were called about 5.15pm to the crash at the intersection of Moeraki Boulders Rd and Hampden-Palmerston Rd, at Hampden.

The road is closed, with no detour available, police said.

"Police advise motorists to delay travel and avoid the area, or expect delays."

An Otago Daily Times reporter said about 6pm that southbound traffic was backed up about 2km from the intersection.

