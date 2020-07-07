Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Updated 10.40 am

Serious injuries in Weston crash

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Emergency services are responding to a crash in Weston, North Otago, where a person has sustained serious injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris confirmed one person had sustained "serious injuries" following an incident with what he believed was an "off-road vehicle" at a property on Round Hill Rd, Weston.

    He confirmed Fenz had been contacted at 10am.

    A helicopter has been dispatched from Dunedin and the person is awaiting medical treatment.  

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter