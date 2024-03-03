Six60 to play tour gig in Oamaru

Six60 play at the Forsyth Bar stadium in Dunedin in 2023. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Six60 is hitting the Oamaru Opera House in May with "The Grassroots Tour" and plan to play unplugged versions of their songs.

The one-night only show is on May 9.

Oamaru Opera House director Frances McElhinney said they were "super excited" to have the band performing there.

"Gabrielle, our ticket office manager, is particularly excited as she has their original CD.

"[We will] welcome many new audience members to experience the gem that the Opera House is."

The band are taking their "biggest hits", some of which have only ever been heard live in New Zealand’s biggest stadiums, and rearranging them into acoustic and stripped-back versions.

A band spokesperson said this was the fans’ chance to get up close and personal with Six60, to hear their stadium hits reworked, for stunning sounds in small-town pubs, theatres, halls and more.

The band will be recording these live-show moments for a best-of-tour album to be released later this year, offering fans a tangible piece of New Zealand music history.

Pre-sale tickets opened yesterday at noon and close at noon today, on the Oamaru Opera House website. Tickets are available from Monday.