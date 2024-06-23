Stadium chief to stand down after 10 years at helm

Forsyth Barr Stadium chief executive Terry Davies holds an image of Queen during a promotion in 2019. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies is stepping down after 10 years in the role.

The job included heading up management of the Dunedin Centre, including the town hall, and Forsyth Barr Stadium, and attracting concerts to the stadium.

Mr Davies had split his time between Dunedin and Australia and said the time was now right for him to be with his family full time in Australia.

"At this stage, specific timeframes for my departure are yet to be confirmed," he said in a statement to sponsors.

The recruitment process for a new chief executive was under way, he said.

Dunedin Venues is owned by the Dunedin City Council.

Mr Davies said he was proud of the part he had played in bringing a wide range of international and domestic event activity to Dunedin.

"Dunedin Venues and Forsyth Barr Stadium have an exciting future ahead."

Many Oamaruvians have ventured south to the stadium to see some of the events Mr Davies and his team have brought to the South.

What happens next?

Who will replace him?

How big an effect will the new Christchurch stadium have on Forsyth Barr Stadium?

The future awaits.