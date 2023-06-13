Teen pleads guilty to drunken crash that killed passenger

Photo: ODT files

A teenager who drove drunk through Oamaru at up to 141kmh and killed his passenger has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

John David Ross (19) appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning where admitted his dangerous conduct caused the death of 25-year-old Brendan James Prince.

The court heard the defendant was on a restricted licence on February 19 last year when he went to pick up a friend in central Oamaru.

That person became so concerned about Ross’ level of intoxication that he took over the driving and when the man continued to behave belligerently they returned home.

The defendant later met three associates – including Mr Prince - at King George Park in Tyne St where he consumed more alcohol.

At 10pm the four left to visit another friend in the north of the town.

A summary of facts outlined Ross’ wild driving which took place over nearly 5km and involved several near misses.

It began when he narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle at the Tyne St roundabout and it escalated as he drove on to Wansbeck St.

His manner of driving caused severe concern as members of the public witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating and overtaking other vehicles in the 50kmh zone.

As Ross passed Countdown, he failed to follow the curvature of the road and had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a tree in the central parking area of Thames St.

One of the passengers filmed the speedometer as the recklessness unfolded, showing speeds up to 140kmh, the court heard.

Moments later as double lanes merge into the single-laned Thames Highway, Ross failed to negotiate a sweeping bend, losing control as he attempted to veer away from the gutter on the left side.

The vehicle fish-tailed and skidded 91m.

A subsequent police investigation found Ross was travelling at least 123kmh.

After demolishing a wooden fence, the car slammed into a stone barrier, the passenger side taking the full impact of the crash.

Mr Prince was killed instantly.

Ross and another of the men were unaffected while the other passenger sustained a minor toe injury.

Analysis of the driver’s blood showed an alcohol level of 253mg – more than five times the adult limit.

Because Ross was under 20, the limit for him was zero.

The defendant was declined bail by Justice Jonathan Eaton and will be sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch in September.