Thursday, 31 December 2020

Thousands turn out for fun-filled day at the races

    Kiwa Tuhoro (left) bounces past his competition in the sack race at the Kurow Races yesterday....
    Kiwa Tuhoro (left) bounces past his competition in the sack race at the Kurow Races yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    There was no shortage of fancy dress at the Kurow Races yesterday, despite the absence of its annual "fashion on the field" competition.

    Standing out from the crowd of women in floral dresses and men in watermelon printed shirts, were Wal and Jill Perriam, of Christchurch.

    The couple have attended the races every year for the past decade, while visiting the Waitaki lakes.

    Each year Mr Perriam would wear a different ensemble, adding to his ever-growing collection of funky garb — his favourite of which was "the goldfish suit".

    "We try to put a frock on," Mrs Perriam said.

    This year, her husband donned a fabulous floral suit with Eastern details, and she sported a matching teal jumpsuit.

    The Williams sisters, of Oamaru, were also dressed to the nines.

    Kelli Williams gave a peacock a run for its money with a feathered headpiece, and Lisa Williams dazzled in orange.

    Despite hearing the "fashion on the field" event had been canned, the two dressed up regardless.

    For them, the races were a family affair .

    "Dad makes us come every year."

    It would not be the Kurow Races without a children’s sack race, and if people could have bet on the race, they should have put their money on 9-year-old Kiwa Tuhoro, who was visiting from the North Island.

    He found himself in first place during round one.

    Kurow Jockey Club president Simon Williamson said the races were one of the Waitaki Valley’s biggest events and had more than 5000 people attend this year.

    "It’s the big Christmas catch-up for the community."

    The club had had initial concerns for the races after Kurow experienced a lot of rainfall before the event.

    However, after some hot days, the track was a "dead four" which was perfect for racing.

    With an estimated 35,000 people at the Waitaki lakes, the event was only growing.

    "We take the races to the people."

    ruby.heyward@alliedpress.co.nz

     

