Three little penguins killed

PHOTO: OAMARU PENGUINS

Two little penguins have been killed in dog attacks in Oamaru and a third found at All Day Bay is also thought to have been mauled to death.

The three birds were brought in over the weekend following suspected dog attacks.

The two kororā found at Harbour St and Harbourside Park were ‘‘definitely killed by dogs’’, Oamaru Penguins said following an examination of the bodies.

One of the little penguins thought to have been killed by a dog attack. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

‘‘The third was suspected, but the body was too degraded to tell for sure,’’ the organisation added on social media.

‘‘Regardless of the rules around where you can and cannot take your dog, this is completely unacceptable.’’

People who allow protected wildlife to be killed or injured face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and/or up to one year in prison under the Wildlife Act.

In a social media post, Oamaru Penguins said its findings were based on ‘‘years of research’’.

‘‘The classic signs are multiple puncture wounds and blood in the mouth from the associated crushing. We’ve tried not to be too graphic in our images, but we think it is important to show how clear the evidence is. There are multiple puncture wounds in these penguins and the distance between the wounds is around 4cm-5cm. Dogs can make these wounds in one bite when they pick up and shake an animal.’’

The body of one of the little penguins thought to have been killed by a dog attack. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dogs were banned from Harbour St, Harbourside Park and the harbour between sunset and sunrise, the Waitaki District Council said on social media.

They also had to be on a lead in these areas between sunrise and sunset.

‘‘If you have your dog off-lead during the day or night or have your dog in these areas after sunset — you won’t get a warning, you’ll get a $300 infringement under the Waitaki Dog By-Law.

‘‘There are no excuses. Follow the dog by-law ... keep our native wildlife safe,’’ the council said.