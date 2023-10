Traffic banked up behind the crash in North Otago on Saturday afternoon. Photo: supplied

The Waitaki Bridge in North Otago was temporarily closed early this afternoon after car towing a trailer rolled.

A police spokesman said another car crashed into an object from the trailer about 12pm.

Both vehicles were heading south along Glenavy-Hilderthrope Rd.

The bridge was closed for about five minutes, causing traffic to bank up.

There were no injuries.

mark.john@odt.co.nz