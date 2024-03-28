Two charged over Oamaru tourist vehicle thefts

Two Oamaru men have been charged with breaking and entering into tourists' cars after three vehicles were raided last weekend.

One of the men is also facing charges for burglary and fraud.

The two men were due to appear in the Timaru District Court today.

A 36-year-old Oamaru man faces eight charges of theft and his 19-year-old accomplice, faced five charges, three of theft from a vehicle, and one count of burglary and a fraud charge.

Sergeant Blair Corlet said the two men are associated and were working in unison to steal property from parked tourist vehicles over recent days.

The 19-year-old Oamaru man was also charged for a burglary at a North Oamaru Fish & Chip shop.

The burglary of the shop on Thames Highway, happened overnight on March 19.

A motorbike was stolen from the shop, as well as some cash, Sgt Corlet said.

The man was also charged with using a stolen credit card.

‘‘We’re opposing bail for both these men and the Oamaru Police have recovered stolen property from the vehicles,’’ Sgt Corlet said.