Volunteer brigade welcomes public

Things got fired up at the Kakanui Volunteer Fire Brigade open day.

The brigade opened its doors to the public to show off its new engine and refurbished station at the weekend.

Sausages sizzled away on the barbecue as children went on engine rides and tried out the dark room — a simulation of the disorientation experienced when crawling out of a room filled with smoke.

One of the Kakanui Voluntary Rural Fire Force’s firefighters demonstrates extinguishing a fire during the station’s open day on Saturday. PHOTOS: RUBY HEYWARD

Training co-ordinator Doreen Cleave said the day was a chance for people to gain an understanding of what the brigade did — and that was not rescuing cats.

Since coming under the control of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), brigades across the country had been recognised as "co-responders" to health emergencies and were offered more training opportunities.

The Kakanui brigade was no different — five of its members received their medical re-certifications.

Ms Cleave said since its transition from being under the control of the Waitaki District Council to Fenz, the force had received more funding and was able to complete the station’s refurbishments and buy its new truck, an upgrade of its 1986 engine, one of the oldest commissioned engines in New Zealand.

Fire force controller Brent Dungey said the new truck had been with the crew for two weeks and they were quickly familiarising themselves with it.

"Fenz is really looking after us."

The brigade was also seeking new recruits who lived in the area.

The Kakanui Voluntary Rural Fire Force crew opened its refurbished station to the public.

Volunteer firefighter Russell Walker said he joined the brigade seven years ago to meet people after moving to the area.

What kept him there was the camaraderie, friendships and the "thrill of killing a fire".

"It’s a living thing.

"It feeds on fuel, oxygen, and ignition."

The brigade had recently helped a farmer who had been burning thistles but quickly lost control of the fire, Mr Walker said.

"I love being at the end of a hose.

"It’s exciting to get called out to fires."

Callouts were made easier for Mr Walker — who lived next door to the station — thanks to a gate in the fence.

He could enjoy the view of the refurbished station from his window.