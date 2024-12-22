Sunday, 22 December 2024

Waikouaiti camp upgrade planned

    By Nic Duff
    Photo: Getty Images
    The Waikaouaiti Beach Motor Camp is planning a temporary closure next year.

    In a statement the Dunedin City Council said it was proposing but had yet to confirm if it would close the camp after Easter 2025.

    However, it was planning to "undertake a significant upgrade of essential electricity and water supply infrastructure".

    The timing of the temporary closure would be to avoid high-use times, the council said.

    Motor camp lesee Stuart Ellwood said the council wanted to put the electricity supply to the camp underground.

    It would also install a new water reticulation service, Mr Ellwood said.

    "I’ve been here 17-odd years and it’s been something on the go since I first came here with the intention of getting it done."

    While the camp did not have permanent residents, it did have "semi-regulars" and others who stored their vehicles on site who might be inconvenienced by any closure.

    "There’s people who stay here for reasonable periods of time."

     

