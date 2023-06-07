Waitaki Valley home destroyed in blaze

A Waitaki Valley house was destroyed in a fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the blaze at an Elephant Hill property on State Highway 82, on the north side of the Waitaki River, shortly after 10am.

Volunteer fire crews from Duntroon, Kurow, Hakataramea, and two crews from the Waimate Volunteer Fire Brigade responded, he said.

‘‘Indications from the 111 callers were [the fire] appeared to be in the roof of the house."

When firefighters arrived the flames had spread throughout most of the house, and the fire was burning intensely.

Crews did not enter the single-storey house and focused on protecting a garage and woodshed nearby, "which suggests it was a total loss".

There were no reports of injuries, and all occupants were outside the house when crews arrived, he said.

A fire investigator was called from Timaru.

Crews were at the scene until about 3.30pm, the spokesman said.

It was too early to say what the cause of the fire was, but it was not believed to be suspicious at this stage, the spokesman said.

