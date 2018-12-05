Waitaki water restrictions lifted

The Waitaki District Council has lifted water restrictions for users of the Oamaru water supply.



Council communications specialist Lisa Scott said in a statement this morning from now the council expected normal operations.

On Friday, the council issued urgent full restrictions for the roughly 15,000 people on its Oamaru water supply, which supplies water from Oamaru south to Moeraki.

Yesterday, it eased those restrictions from full to limited.

Today, the council said its reservoirs were now 84% full.

The problem-level water turbidity of incoming water to the water treatment plant had lessened and the plant was again able to produce treated water at a rate that could keep up with demand.

"A huge thank you to all of you for your efforts of conserving water – without the extent of water conservation we would not have got through this without having to deliver untreated water," Ms Scott said.

"We are now in the phase of asking what happened, what we learned, and what do we need to do to prevent this happening again."