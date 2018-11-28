Wanted man arrested carrying meth - Police

After police stopped a vehicle in Oamaru North yesterday the male passenger was found to have two warrants for his arrest.

Police said when he was arrested the 28-year-old Oamaru man was found to have five bags of methamphetamine in his possession as well as outstanding fines.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

The Oamaru woman driving the vehicle was found to be driving while forbidden.

The vehicle was impounded.