Woman facing more charges

An Oamaru woman arrested after she attempted to flee from police on foot after a vehicle pursuit around North Otago last week faces further charges, police say.

On April 29, a patrol car attempted to pull over a vehicle in central Oamaru about 2am.

The vehicle, being driven by a male with a 27-year-old female passenger, failed to stop and fled south on State Highway 1 and traversed North Otago before it turned around and headed back to Oamaru.

The vehicle was spiked and then, in an effort to elude police, driven on a stretch of rail track that borders the Oamaru Public Gardens.

Both occupants took off when the vehicle stopped. The woman was quickly apprehended.

The man has yet to be located.

The woman was charged with breach of bail, but has since been hit with a further two charges.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said the woman was arrested in Oamaru last Friday and charged with making a false statement after she attempted to report the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen.

She was also charged with a breach of Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions as a result of the pursuit.

The woman is scheduled to appear in the Timaru District Court on May 19 for bail application related to the breach of bail charge.

