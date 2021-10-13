Yacht capsizes on Lake Benmore

A person has escaped uninjured after a yacht capsized on Lake Benmore this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area west of Sailors Cutting, between Omarama and Otematata in the Waitaki Valley, just after 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said the person and boat were reported to be out of the water and being towed back to shore.

There were no apparent injuries to the yachtie, the spokeswoman said.