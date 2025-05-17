Oyster season ‘slightly behind’

Shuckers at Barnes Wild Bluff Oyster shuckers have had a slow few weeks. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Bouts of bad weather and poor-quality shellfish mean this year’s oyster season has some catching up to do, a long-term industry supplier says.

Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters manager Graeme Wright said every wild fishery experienced up and downs, but so far, 2025 had been a difficult season.

"Overall the industry is probably slightly behind — the bulk of that’s due to weather."

The industry, with the help of the Ministry of Fisheries, undertook a survey before the season started to assess sustainability and disease status.

Foveaux Strait oysters were closely monitored for signs of the Bonamia exitiosa parasite which caused high mortality in the wild fishery beds.

The strain was different from the B. ostreae strain found at Big Glory Bay about 2017.

"There’s no other fishery in New Zealand that [surveys] happen like that.

"So it’s a very well-monitored and managed fishery.

In the past, the industry had been closed for consecutive years to recover from a disease which killed about 92% of the oyster population.

He expected the latest survey would reveal an increase in the prevalence of B. exitiosa again.

He believed fast-moving water through the strait provided a unique environment which might prevent many diseases from becoming established.

"The guys are seeing some mortality out there" but that was not unusual.

While the disease’s presence was more cyclical other factors such as food supply could also impact the shellfish’s quality and quantity.

"It almost appears like there’s just not a lot of food around for the oysters.

"But we don’t really understand what drives those sorts of process.

"But the industry certainly acknowledges that the quality is not good and we’re seeing catch rates slip back a little bit."

"On the positive side, we’re seeing millions and millions of little baby oysters, so there’s been pretty good recruitment."

The season normally runs from March to the end of August each year and depending on the harvest level, boats can finish early — some Bluff boats have almost filled their 2025 quota.

— Toni McDonald