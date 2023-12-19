Parts of South set to swelter

The hottest day of this summer is set to scorch New Zealand tomorrow - and it'll be the South Island that swelters.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is predicting multiple regions in the South Island to reach temperatures of 30degC-plus.

“Our high-resolution model is picking maximum temperatures of around 34degC in the inland South Island,” Niwa said today.

The high temperatures form part of a hot and sticky lead-up to Christmas Day, as humid air is dragged across New Zealand from warm waters to the country's north.

“This humidity looks to linger around our shores in the lead-up to Christmas, so it will likely be worth getting the fans out and knowing that the heat may be playing a part in your sweaty end-of-year stress,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

While the warmest temperatures have been recorded in the North Island to start the week, the heat moves to the south and east of the South Island tomorrow.

MetService earlier reported that Alexandra and Cromwell in Central Otago was set to be the pick of the regions, with a forecast high of 32degC.

It'll be a toasty 30degC for Christchurch on Wednesday and Thursday, while Dunedin was expected to reach 26degC on Wednesday, but a cooler 21degC with rain on Thursday.

Queenstown was forecast to hit 26degC on Wednesday and 25degC on Thursday, while Wānaka would be a little warmer with 27degC on Wednesday and 28degC on Thursday.

“We’re approaching the summer solstice, so the nights are very short which reduces the body’s ability to recover from the heat. Something to be wary of as we head through this week as we may issue heat alerts in the coming days,” Ferris said.

While conditions are expected to be generally settled around the country this week, a low-pressure system passing south midweek was likely to bring some rain and wind to the deep south from Wednesday.

Aussie bushfires sending smoke

Smoke from Australia’s bushfires is drifting towards New Zealand and could make for hazy skies over Christmas and New Year.

Niwa said the bushfires were sending “huge plumes of smoke” across the Tasman Sea and this may also bring unusually colourful sunsets.

A giant out-of-control blaze in northern New South Wales had been fuelling dangerous fire-generated thunderstorms and residents were being told to take shelter.

The fire has burned through more than 130,000 hectares and authorities warned embers were being blown well ahead of its front, causing a danger to homes.

Dozens of fires were burning across the state on Tuesday morning.

MetService has partnered with Fire and Emergency NZ to provide real-time fire danger and fire season information alongside daily weather forecasts.

“Ninety-eight per cent of wildfires in New Zealand are caused by people,” it said.

- additional reporting ODT Online