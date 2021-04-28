$39k fine for faulty work at Queenstown Kmart

The Kmart building is part of the first stage of the $100 million Queenstown Central development in Frankton. Photo: ODT files

The company behind faulty work on Queenstown's Kmart building has been fined $39,000.

The penalty relates to work done on the building on 2018 which could have led to it collapsing in an earthquake or fire.

It was reported to Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) by a whistle-blower.

Dominion Constructors was today sentenced on one charge of carrying out building work except in accordance with a building consent.

QLDC regulatory manager Anthony Hall said the sentencing was a “successful outcome for the community”.

“We hope this serves as an appropriate deterrent to all of those involved in the construction industry who are considering undertaking unlawful building works," he said.

“Undertaking unlawful building works poses a serious breach of conduct and can lead to considerable safety concerns for our community.

"This outcome demonstrates that that not only individuals, but also companies, are ultimately liable and are expected to ensure their staff comply with relevant legislation at all times.”

The charge relates to work done in August 2018 where steel reinforcing known as starter bars, embedded in the building’s concrete floor, were cut when it was found they did not align with junctions in a pre-cast concrete wall.

The project manager overseeing the build, Jason Buehler, has already been prosecuted for his role in the incident and was fined $24,000.

The Kmart building is part of the first stage of the $100 million Queenstown Central development in Frankton.

The opening of the building was delayed by construction problems.