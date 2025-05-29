One trapped as crash blocks southern motorway

Photo: Leon Porter Thomas/Facebook

A trapped person was freed from a vehicle by emergency services after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

The two-vehicle crash stopped traffic heading into the city for an hour.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash near the Old Brighton Rd on-ramp was reported about 8.15am.

Both lanes were blocked heading north until about 9.15am, the spokesman said.

A person was extracted from one of the vehicles, he said.

Hato Hone St John attended, but there was no information available about injuries, he said.