One trapped as crash blocks southern motorway

A trapped person was freed from a vehicle by emergency services after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.
The two-vehicle crash stopped traffic heading into the city for an hour.
A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash near the Old Brighton Rd on-ramp was reported about 8.15am.
Both lanes were blocked heading north until about 9.15am, the spokesman said.
A person was extracted from one of the vehicles, he said.
Hato Hone St John attended, but there was no information available about injuries, he said.