Thursday, 29 May 2025

One trapped as crash blocks southern motorway

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Leon Porter Thomas/Facebook
    Photo: Leon Porter Thomas/Facebook
    A trapped person was freed from a vehicle by emergency services after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

    The two-vehicle crash stopped traffic heading into the city for an hour.

    A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash near the Old Brighton Rd on-ramp was reported about 8.15am.

    Both lanes were blocked heading north until about 9.15am, the spokesman said.

    A person was extracted from one of the vehicles, he said.

    Hato Hone St John attended, but there was no information available about injuries, he said.

     

    Advertisement