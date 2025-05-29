'Damaging' winds on way; snow warnings issued

Those living in exposed areas of Otago and Southland are being urged to be vigilant over the next few days as severe and "damaging" gales are forecast for the South.

Road snow warnings have also been issued for some key southern roads.

A MetService spokesman said a strong west-to-southwest flow would affect the country and a strong wind watch had been issued.

The gales were expected to blast Dunedin, Clutha southern Fiordland, and Southland (including Stewart Island) between 2pm tomorrow and 2pm on Saturday.

The strongest winds were expected during Saturday morning, and there was a high chance the watch would be upgraded to a warning.

He said the gales could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving may be difficult — especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

He urged residents to prepare their properties by securing items that could be picked up by strong winds, and to drive cautiously.

In an update late this morning MetService issued road snow warnings for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road, and the Milford Road (SH94).

Road snow warnings

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 9 hours from noon Fri to 9pm Fri

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road from Friday afternoon until Friday night. 1 to 2cm may accumulate about the road above 700 metres at times during this period.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 13 hours from 8am Fri to 9pm Fri

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road from Friday morning until Friday night. 1 to 2cm may accumulate about the road above 700 metres at times during this period.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 18 hours from 6am Fri to noon Sat

Forecast: Snow is expected to affect the road from Friday morning. 10-15cm may settle on the road above 800 metres, with less down to 600 metres.