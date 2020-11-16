Monday, 16 November 2020

400 at jiujitsu tournament

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    More than 400 Brazilian jiujitsu exponents from throughout the country grappled, clinched and wrestled in Queenstown at the weekend.

    Jose Gomes
    Jose Gomes

    Competitors in child, adult and masters categories, ranging in age from 5 to 45, took part in the King of the South III tournament at the Queenstown Events Centre on Saturday.

    It is the third year Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu New Zealand head coach Jose Gomes has organised the competition.

    "I think we did a really job good with the first two, so people know how we run the comp and they’re really happy to come back," Mr Gomes said.

    "I think next year’s going to be even bigger."

    Mr Gomes, who established the Queenstown club in 2015, said this year’s competition attracted more of New Zealand’s top exponents than usual because the restrictions on overseas travel made it difficult for them to compete elsewhere.

    Brazilian jiujitsu had experienced a "massive" rise in popularity since he started teaching the martial art in New Zealand a decade ago, he said.

    guy.williams@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter