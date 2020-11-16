400 at jiujitsu tournament

More than 400 Brazilian jiujitsu exponents from throughout the country grappled, clinched and wrestled in Queenstown at the weekend.

Jose Gomes

Competitors in child, adult and masters categories, ranging in age from 5 to 45, took part in the King of the South III tournament at the Queenstown Events Centre on Saturday.

It is the third year Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu New Zealand head coach Jose Gomes has organised the competition.

"I think we did a really job good with the first two, so people know how we run the comp and they’re really happy to come back," Mr Gomes said.

"I think next year’s going to be even bigger."

Mr Gomes, who established the Queenstown club in 2015, said this year’s competition attracted more of New Zealand’s top exponents than usual because the restrictions on overseas travel made it difficult for them to compete elsewhere.

Brazilian jiujitsu had experienced a "massive" rise in popularity since he started teaching the martial art in New Zealand a decade ago, he said.

guy.williams@odt.co.nz