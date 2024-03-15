Friday, 15 March 2024

$400k for arterial art

    By Philip Chandler
    Pretty arterial artwork has cost a pretty penny. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED
    Hope you don’t have an art attack.

    Queenstown’s council confirms a large artwork along the controversial CBD arterial route — comprising 19 etched precast concrete panels — cost $395,236.

    The panels, on a retaining wall between Melbourne and Beetham Sts, below St Joseph’s School, were installed late last year.

    The Maori artwork, whose creators include renowned Kiwi singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, comprises intricate designs and phrases referencing local places of significance to Ngai Tahu.

    The cost of manufacturing the panels in Christchurch, including transporting them down, was $265,198 plus GST.

    The artwork, including sandblasting on to the panels, was $93,185 plus GST.

    And the cost of installation — which involved craning them delicately into position — was $36,853 plus GST.

    For those with concerns at the cost, however, it continues to become a smaller percentage of the total cost of the stage one arterial route — aka ‘the road to nowhere’ — every time it goes up.

    Last month, councillors approved another $16.65million cost increase, taking the total budget to $128.02m — of which Crown Infrastructure Partners has provided $50m, thanks to the last government’s shovel-ready funding in response to Covid.

