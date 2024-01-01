'Act of complete foolishness': Aussie muso admits shoplifting from Queenstown store

A member of Australian rock band Ocean Alley has apologised for shoplifting after being caught on camera stealing a drink bottle lid from a Hunting and Fishing store in Queenstown.

Keyboardist and vocalist Lachlan Galbraith has asked forgiveness for the “act of complete foolishness”, saying his actions did not reflect on the rest of the band.

This image was displayed in a post on social media that has since been removed. Photo via NZ Herald

Ocean Alley are touring in New Zealand at the moment and are due to play for fans in Wellington and Whangamatā this week before heading off on a tour through Australia, North America and the United Kingdom.

But Galbraith found himself under fire after a Queenstown retailer took to social media to accuse him of theft from their shop.

The post on social media has since been removed.

A post on Queenstown Hunting and Fishing’s social channels said it was good to see the band in town to perform at Rhythm and Alps on New Year’s Eve.

“Unfortunately it looks like there was just a little too much ‘Confidence’ in store today” the post said, playing on the name of the band’s hit song, Confidence, which took out number one on Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 2018.

“We realise hydration is important so no worries, but please feel free to return the @yeti_nzl Chug Cap back before you leave town tomorrow. All the best for 2024 and the tour ahead.”

An accompanying security camera photo appears to show one of the band members standing next to a Yeti drink bottle array, putting an item into a bag slung over his shoulder.

The social media post has since been removed, but Hunting and Fishing later made a new post.

“Thanks to the guys from Ocean Alley for reaching out. Good luck with the tour and all the best for 2024,” they wrote yesterday.

In a statement to The New Zealand Herald and a video posted to Instagram, Galbraith this afternoon apologised for the incident.

“Yesterday in an act of complete foolishness, I stole a drink bottle lid from Queenstown Hunting & Fishing,” he said.

“It is a moment I am not proud of and one that I have deep regret and remorse for. I’ve apologised directly to the team at the store and we’ve rectified the situation.

“I’m sorry for disappointing our fans, the store and of course the band. My actions do not reflect on how we carry ourselves as a band.”