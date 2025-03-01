Airline nurturing our nature projects

Air NZ’s Kiri Hannifin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Air New Zealand today launches a new project, which will help support Queenstown’s nature projects.

The ‘Every Corner Project’ is a $1million initiative, designed to help restore and regenerate New Zealand’s natural environment.

Funded through the national carrier’s Climate and Nature Fund, the project aims to support grassroots community efforts — no matter the size — to improve, protect or restore local environments.

Of the total fund, $50,000 will be available for the Queenstown region —the same amount’s available for Otago and Southland.

Registered charities, schools/kura, iwi and hapū can apply for funding from today to support projects such as planting natives, establishing native gardens, food gardens or beehives, reducing food waste from landfill, for example, composting, nature and/or climate education, predator control, and restoration/regeneration of oceans, beaches, mangroves, wetlands and waterways.

The applications will be assessed by Air NZ’s 20 regional port teams — each team will oversee applications within their broader region, ensuring funding reaches even remote communities, beyond the airline’s network, so every corner of the country’s included.

Air NZ chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin says the airline’s deeply connected to every corner of the country, and all parts of the business are "intrinsically connected to and reliant on nature".

"The Every Corner Project recognises the growing role Air NZ wants to play in supporting local communities to drive meaningful change for nature.

"As an airline we have a comprehensive programme of work focused on decarbonising our own operations, but we also want to help make a lasting difference outside of aviation in the regions we serve."

Hannifin says a key aspect of the project is ensuring funding reaches regional and rural communities that often have limited access to sustainability funding.

"We’d love the Every Corner Project to be a great example of what business and Kiwi communities can do together to nurture our very unique and precious environment now and into our future."

Applications, via airnz.co.nz/everycorner, close on March 31 — recipients will be announced by May 9, and projects will roll out through the year.