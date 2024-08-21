Airport announces record dividend, revenue

Queenstown airport. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown Airport has announced a record $19.6 million dividend for the financial year to June 30.

The airport has also announced record revenue — $64.7m — and record passenger movements, totalling 2,487,610.

An interim dividend of $5.3m was paid to shareholders in February — the remainder will be distributed this month.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council holds 75.01% of the airport’s shares, so its portion of the annual dividend is $14.7m, which equates to about $485 per ratepayer.

As to the results, airport board chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper — who is retiring from the board after October’s annual meeting, having served the maximum two terms — said demand for seats on transtasman flights was noteworthy, while domestic demand remained steady.

"We know those flights bring many social and economic benefits for the people and businesses of the Southern Lakes region.

"Furthermore, they enable us to make a meaningful financial contribution to our community."

She noted since Covid the airport had delivered more than $35m in dividends, and the airport was pleased to pay a higher-than-normal dividend this year, ahead of "significant investment in our infrastructure" — guided by the airport’s master plan.

Chief executive Glen Sowry said the capital works programme, involving the airfield, terminal, land-side spaces around the terminal, and services and utilities, would be the largest undertaken at Queenstown Airport.

"It will be challenging to manage the complexities of this while normal operations continue, but we have our sights fixed firmly on delivering a world-class outcome.

"We will use innovation and carefully considered design to develop an efficient, customer-focused airport that reflects this beautiful region well, and meets the needs of its population far into the future."

The first major project from the master plan — the installation of an engineered materials arresting system at either end of the main runway — will start later this month. Queenstown will be the first airport in Australasia to have the safety technology installed.

Other projects include extra self-service technology and passenger screening capacity, the opening of Provenance, a new bar and cafe and an upgrade to the international departure lounge, all of which have been completed, while a bathroom refurb programme is under way.

"We are also putting considerable effort into upgrading the heating and cooling system, minimising waste, boosting electrical capacity, supporting biodiversity projects and other sustainability initiatives," Mr Sowry said.